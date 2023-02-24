IND vs AUS: Nagpur, Delhi Pitches Rated Average By ICC, Escape Demeit Points

IND vs AUS: Nagpur, Delhi Pitches Rated Average By ICC, Escape Demeit Points

Only when a pitch is rated below average, poor or unfit does, it attracts demerit points thus with Delhi and Nagpur surfaces getting average ratings, they are likely to escape punishment.

Updated: February 24, 2023 7:46 AM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin
New Delhi: The ICC match referee has given "average" rating to both pitches in Nagpur and Delhi, respectively, where India thrashed Australia inside three days to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The ratings will be uploaded on the ICC website but PTI can confirm that match referee Andy Pycroft hasn't given any adverse report about the two tracks.

While the Australian media went paranoid about the nature of the Nagpur track where the visitors scored 177 and 91 in both innings, India were able to score 400 in their only innings.

In Delhi, Australian batters couldn't adjust to the up and down nature of the track on the third day and lost the last nine second innings wickets for 52 runs.

While Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja ruled the roost during the two games, an "Average" rating means that no demerit points are awarded to the venue.

There are six distinct classifications -- Very Good, Good, Average, Below Average, Poor and Unfit.

Only when a pitch is rated below average, poor or unfit does, it attracts demerit points.

The Nagpur venue had once earlier been suspended when an India versus South Africa match ended in two days with ball turning square from first hour.

Also Read

More News ›
IND vs AUS: Nagpur, Delhi Pitches Rated Average By ICC, Escape Demeit Points
IND vs AUS: Glenn Maxwell Opens Up On His Chances Of Playing In Last Two Tests vs India
Women's T20 World Cup: Pooja Vastrakar Ruled Out Of IND vs AUS Semis, Sneh Rana Named As Replacement
Australia Selectors To Ashton Agar: Chin Up, Walk Tall And Try To Improve
It's Like A Slow Car Crash: Aussie Coach On Bizarre Batting Collapse In Second Border-Gavaskar Test In Delhi
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

IND vs AUS: Nagpur, Delhi Pitches Rated Average By ICC, Esca...

Live score New Zealand vs England Live Cricket Score and Upd...

Harmanpreet Kaur Rues Game-Changing Run-Out As India Suffer ...

Australia Survive Harmanpreet Assault As India Lose T20 Worl...

Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Australia Win Toss, Elect To Bat...

Advertisement