IND Vs AUS: Pitch Drama Continues As BCCI Prepares Two Pitches Ahead Of Ahmedabad Test
The series decider is still two days away but everyone is already back at the pitch debate following Ahmedabad pitch pictures surfacing the internet.
Ahmedabad: Rohit Sharma-led Team India is set to face Steve Smith's Australia in the fourth and final test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy which will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The series decider is still two days away but everyone is already back at the pitch debate following Ahmedabad pitch pictures surfacing the internet. The pitch debate went on to the next level following the third test match that was played at Indore's Holkar Stadium. ICC rated that pitch poor and handed it three demerit points. There are some pictures from the Narendra Modi Stadium that have taken over the internet.
Pitch for the 4th BGT Test. pic.twitter.com/DPVyKTLrDaJohns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 7, 2023
Genuine confusion in Australian call over which pitch is being prepared at Narendra Modi Stadium pic.twitter.com/s2gzc4Z0fUPeter Lalor (@plalor) March 7, 2023
Seems like a call over which pitch will be used for the fourth Test has not yet been made. They are covering two strips at the moment #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/DgX6YF9JXALouis Cameron (@LouisDBCameron) March 7, 2023
As per the pictures, the curators are preparing two pitches ahead of the 4th test and there's no confirmation on which pitch will be used for the match. In one of the pictures, you can see that there's grass on the pitch which can most likely provide help to the pacers instead of spinners.
First look of Ahmedabad pitch for the 4th Test match between India vs Australia. pic.twitter.com/CwlcN5LOhtCricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) March 7, 2023
Spicy green pitch prepared by India for the 4th test match ?. pic.twitter.com/GAeUZDXjXBVishal. (@SPORTYVISHAL) March 7, 2023
In other pictures you can see that curators got two pitches covered, leaving everyone wondering about which pitch will be used. Winning the fourth test is crucial for Team India as their spot in the finals of the World Test Championship is on the line.
Also ReadMore News ›
More News ›
IND vs AUS: Australia Assistant Coach Daniel Vettori Says Australian Batters Are Getting Used To Pitches In India
LIVE SCOREBOARD
No live matches
Bangladesh Vs England Live Cricket Score - 3rd ODI - ODI
06 Mar 2023 11:30 IST | 06:00 GMT
Bangladesh beat England by 50 runs
United Arab Emirates Vs Nepal Live Cricket Score - Match 6 - ODI
06 Mar 2023 11:30 IST | 06:00 GMT
Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 42 runs
Argentina Vs Cayman Islands Live Cricket Score - Match 10 - ODI
04 Mar 2023 23:30 IST | 18:00 GMT
Cayman Islands beat Argentina by 3 wickets
United Arab Emirates Vs Papua New Guinea Live Cricket Score - Match 5 - ODI
05 Mar 2023 11:30 IST | 06:00 GMT
Papua New Guinea beat United Arab Emirates by 5 wickets
Advertisement
COMMENTS