Updated: March 7, 2023 2:08 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil
Ahmedabad: Rohit Sharma-led Team India is set to face Steve Smith's Australia in the fourth and final test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy which will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The series decider is still two days away but everyone is already back at the pitch debate following Ahmedabad pitch pictures surfacing the internet.

The pitch debate went on to the next level following the third test match that was played at Indore's Holkar Stadium. ICC rated that pitch poor and handed it three demerit points. There are some pictures from the Narendra Modi Stadium that have taken over the internet.

As per the pictures, the curators are preparing two pitches ahead of the 4th test and there's no confirmation on which pitch will be used for the match. In one of the pictures, you can see that there's grass on the pitch which can most likely provide help to the pacers instead of spinners.

In other pictures you can see that curators got two pitches covered, leaving everyone wondering about which pitch will be used. Winning the fourth test is crucial for Team India as their spot in the finals of the World Test Championship is on the line.

