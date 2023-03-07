Rohit Sharma-led Team India is set to face Steve Smith's Australia in the fourth and final test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy which will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The series decider is still two days away but everyone is already back at the pitch debate following Ahmedabad pitch pictures surfacing the internet.

The pitch debate went on to the next level following the third test match that was played at Indore's Holkar Stadium. ICC rated that pitch poor and handed it three demerit points. There are some pictures from the Narendra Modi Stadium that have taken over the internet.