IND vs AUS: Pitch Was Prepared Under BCCI Supervision; MPCA President's Major Revelation On Indore Wicket's Condition

Many people criticized the pitch at the Holkar Stadium in Indore after the game because it had a lot of turn and the spinners won the entire game over the batters. During the third Test, spinners took 26 of the 31 wickets that fell in seven sessions.

Indore: Steve Smith-led Australia team derailed Rohit Sharma and company from the winning track after handing them their first loss of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023. The hosts are still leading 2-1 but the Aussies have managed to make a good comeback in the series.

The pitch was also recently deemed "poor" by the ICC, and they received three demerit points for it. However, things changed, and the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) made a new argument and blamed the BCCI for the pitch mess.

MPCA president Abhilash Khandeka told the Times of India that two BCCI curators arrived in Indore more than a week before the match and made the pitch in accordance with the board's and Indian team management's instructions.

"Two curators from BCCI had come eight to ten days before the match. The pitch was prepared under their supervision. The MPCA had no role in making the pitch. I want to make it clear that just like any other state board association in international matches, MPCA has no role in making the pitch. BCCI curators come and they get the direction from BCCI along with the Indian team management," Khandekar told Times of India.

"As far as match finishing in three days is concerned, we have seen such of matches in Nagpur and Delhi also. There has been criticism of the pitch but if you will see the post-match conference, both captains have supported the pitch so we have nothing to add," he added.

A "rank-turner" is unlikely to be prepared for the fourth Test in Ahmedabad because of the "poor" rating of the Indore pitch.