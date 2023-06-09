IND vs AUS: Rain Likely To Play Spoil Sport On Day 4, 5 Of WTC Final 2023

Rain threat is looming large on the final two days of WTC Final 2023 being played between India and Australia at the Kennington Oval

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma-led Team India is currently competing with Pat Cummins' Australia in the World Test Championship Final at the Kennington Oval in London. The Test match is currently on its third day. However, there are also chances of rain playing spoilsport on the final two days of WTC Final 2023.

The weather is expected to be cloudy and there are chances that rain may pay a visit at The Oval. There is a reserve day available on the 12th of June but if both day 4 and day 5 see some sort of washout or over-deduction, the match can very well go towards a draw.

AUS In Dominant Position For the second straight day, Australia maintained their pole position in the World Test Championship final against India at The Oval. On Thursday, they posted 469 in the first innings, thanks to Travis Head's 163 and Steve Smith's 121, his 31st Test hundred along with Alex Carey's cameo of 48.

The potent Aussie bowling unit used fuller deliveries and bounce in the pitch to good effect to leave India on 151/5 in 38 overs at stumps, with Australia still leading by 318 runs. All of Australia's five bowlers took a wicket each as India's top four batters failed to pass the 15-run mark in front of accurate and relentless lines and lengths.

A 71-run partnership between Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja kept India afloat till off-spinner Nathan Lyon took the latter out 15 minutes away from stumps, as Australia dominated another day of proceedings in the marquee clash, as 12 wickets fell on day two, compared to three scalps picked on day one.

In the morning of day 2, India made a spirited fightback to bowl out Australia for 469, after they started their day from 327/3. A persistent Mohammed Siraj was the pick of bowlers with 4/108, also becoming the 42nd bowler from the country to scalp 50 wickets in Tests. Pacers Mohammed Shami and Shardul Thakur took two wickets each while Ravindra Jadeja had a scalp to his name.