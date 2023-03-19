Rohit Sharma-led Team India is facing Steve Smith's Australia in the second ODI of the three-match series at the YS Raja Reddy Cricket stadium in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. The visitor are in total control of the match and have pushed Team India on the back foot.

Mitchell Starc might have stolen the show with his lethal and firebreathing bowling but the Aussie skipper Steve Smith's absolute brilliance in the slip has been one of the highlights of the second ODI. he first took an absolute stunner to dismiss the Indian skipper Rohit Sharma.