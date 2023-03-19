Advertisement

IND vs AUS: Steve 'SUPERMAN' Smith Plucks One-Handed Blinder To Dismiss Hardik Pandya | WATCH VIDEO

Aussie skipper Steve Smith's absolute brilliance in the slip has been one of the highlights of the second ODI.

Updated: March 19, 2023 2:36 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil
Visakhapatnam: Rohit Sharma-led Team India is facing Steve Smith's Australia in the second ODI of the three-match series at the YS Raja Reddy Cricket stadium in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. The visitor are in total control of the match and have pushed Team India on the back foot.

Mitchell Starc might have stolen the show with his lethal and firebreathing bowling but the Aussie skipper Steve Smith's absolute brilliance in the slip has been one of the highlights of the second ODI. he first took an absolute stunner to dismiss the Indian skipper Rohit Sharma.

However, the real highlight was the superman dive from Smith that he took to dismiss Indian vice-captain, Hardik Pandya. He helped Sean Abbott get his first wicket of the match and gave India the fifth blow of this innings.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami

Australia Playing XI: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

