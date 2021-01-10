India’s experienced off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has reacted strongly against racist abuse from the crowd at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Ashwin along with captain Ajinkya Rahane complained to match officials about alleged racist abuse and foul language directed at the visitors from sections of the crowd at the SCG. He also added that it is not new and needs to be dealt with an iron fist after some spectators were ejected for targetting Indian players during the ongoing third Test against Australia third Test on Sunday.

Speaking at the end of the fourth day’s play, Ashwin said the Indian players have faced racism in Sydney earlier too. “We have faced racism in Sydney earlier too. It needs to be dealt with iron fist,” Ashwin told reporters at the post-day press conference.

Play was halted for a few minutes on the fourth day of the match after India pacer Mohammed Siraj complained of abuse from a section of the crowd in Sydney, leading to the expulsion of some spectators and an unreserved apology from the host board.

Local media reported that six people were expelled from the ground by the security during the nearly 10-minute halt in the on-ground proceedings.

Ashwin added, “In 2011, I didn’t know what racism is and how you are made to feel small. And people also join the laugh.”

Australian coach Justin Langer also condemned the unsavoury incident.

Meanwhile, the third Test is nicely poised as Cheteshwar Pujara was left to summon his trademark doggedness with skipper Rahane after India lost their openers in pursuit of an improbable 407, setting the stage for an intriguing final day against Australia. The visitors will primarily try to bat out three sessions at SCG in order to save the match.

Having drawn flak for his 50 off 176 balls in the first innings, none would mind such an effort from India’s Test specialist after the visitors finished the fourth day on 98 for 2 largely due to a 71-run opening stand between Rohit Sharma – 52 – and Shubman Gill – 31.

Rohit’s untimely dismissal at the fag end, trying to pull Pat Cummins, did hurt India but it’s two best defensive players Pujara – 9 batting off 29 balls – and skipper Ajinkya Rahane – 4 off 14 balls – were at the crease when stumps were drawn.

The pitch, with variable bounce and the dark patches acting like snake pits for Nathan Lyon, would pose its own set of challenges for a team with two injured batsmen in their line-up.

Both Rohit and Gill showed admirable application under pressure but most importantly didn’t let the bad deliveries go unpunished.