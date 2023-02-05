IND Vs AUS Test: Virat Kohli, Steve Smith Eyeing To Surpass Huge Records Of Legends Sachin Tendulkar And Ricky Ponting

Rohit Sharma-led Team India is set to compete against Pat Cummins' Australia in the first test of the four-test match Border Gavaskar Trophy at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur on February 9. The adrenaline and fireworks are always high when two of these sides are contesting against each other.

The series is crucial for both sides as Team India need to win it to qualify for the World Test Championship final for the second time in a row and the Aussies who are already in a much more secure place would try to win their first test series on Indian soil for the first time since 2004.

Along with this with we would also get to witness a clash between two modern-day run machines Virat Kohli and Steve Smith. Many fans believe this competition between Kohli and Smith mirrors the iconic clash between legends Sachin Tendulkar.

Now both these modern days greats are on the brink of breaking the huge records of these legends and surpassing their iconic milestones. Tendulkar (3262 runs) is currently the highest run-scorer in the Border Gavaskar Trophy followed by Ricky Ponting (2555 runs).

Kohli and Smith are a little below in the list but despite that can surpass them in the tally of centuries in the Border Gavaskar Trophy. Tendulkar is here on the top too with 9 tons followed by Ponting and Smith with 8 tons and then India's run machine Virat Kohli with 7 centuries along with Michael Clarke.

Virat Kohli needs 3 centuries while Smith needs 2 two to get past the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. They would have four matches and 8 innings to reach the milestone. Virat also needs just 56 runs to surpass Sehwag in the list with the most runs in Border Gavaskar Trophy. Both Smith and Kohli need to perform at their best in order for their side to perform well.