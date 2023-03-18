Advertisement
IND vs AUS: Venkatesh Prasad Praises KL Rahul After Match-Winning Knock In 1st ODI, Netizens Hit Back
Rahul's calm and composed knock came at a time when the Indian batting top order completely trembled while chasing down a tiny target of 188.
New Delhi: India won the first ODI against Australia at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. KL Rahul played a tremendous knock of 75 runs and led the hosts to a five-wicket victory alongside Ravindra Jadeja, who also played a crucial part with both bat and ball as he scored 45 runs and took two important wickets to frame the win. Rahul's performance came after a long streak of nasty knocks for which fans and various former cricketers criticized him. Experts even started questioning the choice of the Indian team management and selection committee for their constant backing of Rahul. Amongst them was former Indian pacer Venkatesh Prasad, who heavily criticized Rahul for his performance in a chain of tweets. He even got involved in a Twitter war with former cricketer & expert Aakash Chopra over KL. But after his performance in the first ODI, Venkatesh wrote a tweet praising KL for his mature knock. Former Indian pacer shared a picture of Rahul's innings, captioning it," Excellent composure under pressure and brilliant innings by KL Rahul. Top knock. Great support by Ravindra Jadeja and a good win for India.
Excellent composure under pressure and a brilliant innings by KL Rahul.Top knock. Great support by Ravindra Jadeja and a good win for India.#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/tCs74rBiLP Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) March 17, 2023
His comments fumed the Twitterati, who were unhappy with him over his open and constant criticism of Kl Rahul. Many users openly slammed him for his harsh wordings for KL Rahul in his previous tweets. Here are some epic replies that he received-
Excellent composure under pressure and a brilliant innings by KL Rahul . Top Knock ? pic.twitter.com/KQMdzrUPDESharjeel (@Sharjeel0208) March 17, 2023
Venkatesh Prasad while writing this tweet about Kl Rahul ?? pic.twitter.com/mg0Bl9TPvXBALA (@erbmjha) March 17, 2023
March 17, 2023
Everyone waiting for your tweet today: pic.twitter.com/G9ImKauK3eDhanesh Gianani (@dhanesh500) March 17, 2023
March 17, 2023
