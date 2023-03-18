India won the first ODI against Australia at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. KL Rahul played a tremendous knock of 75 runs and led the hosts to a five-wicket victory alongside Ravindra Jadeja, who also played a crucial part with both bat and ball as he scored 45 runs and took two important wickets to frame the win.

Rahul's performance came after a long streak of nasty knocks for which fans and various former cricketers criticized him. Experts even started questioning the choice of the Indian team management and selection committee for their constant backing of Rahul.

Amongst them was former Indian pacer Venkatesh Prasad, who heavily criticized Rahul for his performance in a chain of tweets. He even got involved in a Twitter war with former cricketer & expert Aakash Chopra over KL.

But after his performance in the first ODI, Venkatesh wrote a tweet praising KL for his mature knock. Former Indian pacer shared a picture of Rahul's innings, captioning it," Excellent composure under pressure and brilliant innings by KL Rahul. Top knock. Great support by Ravindra Jadeja and a good win for India.