IND Vs AUS: Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma Visits Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple Following Loss In Indore Test

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are religious people and their devotion to God is not a secret. The star couple has been spotted visiting temples and religious sites numerous times.

Kohli and Anushka went to the famous Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Madhya Pradesh a day after the third Test in Indore ended. Fans have been reacting to pictures of Kohli and Anushka that have appeared on social media. In a video that is currently trending on social media, you can also see Kohli getting some advice from the priest.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain. pic.twitter.com/Rddxgj8wRB

Meanwhile, Steve Smith-led Australia won the third Test. Nathan Lyon performed admirably, taking eight wickets in the second innings to eliminate India for 163 runs. The race to the WTC final has gotten more intense. India would now bear the burden, whereas Australia's victory in Indore ensured that they would be the first finalists.

India will finish outside the top two if Australia manages to level the series in the fourth Test to 2-2 and Sri Lanka defeats New Zealand 2-0 in the upcoming series. Therefore, India must win the final Test to advance. The final Test starts on March 9.

"We haven't thought about it yet (WCT final), we have some time to think about what we need to do there (Ahmedabad Test). We need to regroup and try and understand what we did right in the first 2 games. We need to understand, no matter what the pitches are, you gotta come out and do the job. We need to keep it simple and follow the plan," Rohit said at the post-match presentation.