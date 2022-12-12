New Delhi: India cricketer Dinesh Karthik feels that although pacer Jaydev Unadkat earned a second Test call-up for India since making his debut against South Africa in 2010, it will be difficult for the Saurashtra bowler to find a place in the playing XI in the upcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh starting on Wednesday, December 14 2022.

“I think Unadkat might not play this series, to be very honest. There is Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur. There is a good chance he might not end up playing this series, but I think that is okay. The fact that he was rewarded, he has been given those whites to represent India, be part of the team, that matters the most. He might not even find a place in the team for the Australia series, with Bumrah or Shami coming in, we might move on,” Karthik told Cricbuzz.

Karthik, however, did point out that Unadkat was probably the most deserving fast bowler from the Indian domestic circuit to have got a India call-up, even more so considering the fact that he bowls a lot of overs in Rajkot – a place that doesn’t have a lot to offer to the fast bowlers.

“An absolutely heart-warming story, he is probably the most deserving fast bowler from the Indian domestic cricket in the last couple of years for sure. I think he plays in a state where, we obviously know how the Rajkot wicket is, to get the number of wickets he has taken, led the team so well,” he added.