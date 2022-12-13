Chattogram: Kl Rahul-led Team India would face Shakib al Hasan’s Bangladesh in the first test match of the two-test match series on Wednesday. Bangladesh came out victorious in the ODI series by 2-0 and now the Men in Blue would have an opportunity to settle the score.

Here are 5 players that you need to watch out for in the 1st test match

5. Umesh Yadav

Umesh Yadav would be the senior speedster of the Indian team in absence of Mohammed Shami and Japrit Bumrah and would have the responsibility to lead the team’s pace attack and bowling line-up. He would be playing his first international match since January 2022.

4. Mehidy Hasan

Mehidy Hasan won the player of the series for the 3-match ODI Series against India prior to the test series that would start on Wednesday. His all-round performance was the key asset behind his team’s victory and he would like to repeat that in the test matches.

3. Shakib al Hasan

Shakib al Hasan is one of the most senior players on the team and would have the responsibility to lead from the front. Team India is a strong test team and would be one tough block to face. Shakib’s all-round performance and his leadership skills would be crucial assets for the Bangladesh team.

2. Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant shockingly got out of the ODI series and has been facing a rough patch lately. He returns on Wednesday to be part test team. Rishabh Pant performs exceptionally well in tests as his unorthodox style put bowlers in trouble. He would like to use this opportunity to score runs and get in better touch.

1. Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli’s favorite format is test cricket and he has been in terrific form since Asia Cup 2022. He followed it to T20 World Cup 2022 and then to the Bangladesh ODI series where he smashed his 72nd international century. Kohli would like to continue this in the test series as it is really crucial for India’s World Test Championship campaign.