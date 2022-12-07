Mirpur: Team India is facing Bangladesh in the 2nd ODI at the Sher-e-Bangla stadium. Bangladesh won the toss and despite a struggling start they managed to put 271 runs on board with the help of Mehidy Hasan’s maiden century and his 148 runs partnership with Mahmudullah. Virat Kohli came to open the Indian innings with Shikhar Dhawan. However, he could not give the team the start and got out in the second over itself.

A stunning delivery from Ebadot Hossain dismissed Virat. The ball took an inside edge from Kohli’s bat and straight away hit the stumps and took it off the ground. He could only score 5 runs from 6 balls. Trouble increased for Team India as they lost Shikhar Dhawan in the very next over.

Virat Kohli has not crossed 20 runs mark in his last 7 ODI innings and has only scored 73 runs with an underwhelming average of 10.42. His presence on the pitch was important as India was chasing a big total and Rohit Sharma could not come to bat due to injury he suffered early in the first innings.

KL Rahul is yet to bat, he promoted Washington Sundar above him. There’s still no clarity in Rohit Sharma. Team India is in a tough spot.