Pujara, Ashwin On Cusp Of New Milestone In Test Cricket

Dhaka: A confident India side will be aiming for a clean sweep in their Test series against Bangladesh when the two teams meet for the second and final match, starting on Thursday at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, here.

After a comprehensive victory of 188 runs over Bangladesh in the first Test at Chattogram, where many players helped them seize the key moments, India were also helped by South Africa’s two-day loss to Australia to now be at second place in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) standings.

Another victory in Dhaka will cement their second-place standing in the Championship points table, behind toppers Australia and India have a lot of reasons to be optimistic about the same.

Cheteshwar Pujara made 90 and 102 not out in both innings, while Shubman Gill registered his maiden Test century and Rishabh Pant set the base for a counter-attack with a quick 46. Shreyas Iyer and Ravichandran Ashwin also did a crucial job with the bat and India would want captain KL Rahul to be among the runs too.

Both Pujara and Ravi Ashwin are on the brink of achieving a new milestone in their respective test career. Pujara currently has 6984 runs and is only 16 runs away from scoring 7000 test runs and becoming the only 8th Indian to score 7000 test runs. He would join the list with Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, Sunil Gavaskar, Virender Sehwag, Virat Kohli, and Sourav Ganguly.

Ashwin on the other hand is just short of 11 runs to join the elite list with the likes of Kapil Dev, Shane Warne, Richard Hadlee, and Shaun Pollock. All of them have scored 3000 test runs and taken more than 400 test wickets. Ashwin just needs 11 more runs to reach this milestone.

Ravi Ashwin has grabbed 443 wickets in 87 matches and also has the opportunity to surpass Indian legend Anil Kumble to become the fastest Indian to reach 450 test wickets and the second-fastest in history. He just needs 7 more wickets for that and would be eyeing this record in the upcoming match against Bangladesh.

Pujara, Ashwin On Cusp Of New Milestone In Test Cricket