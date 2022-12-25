IND Vs BAN 2nd Test: Fans Slam BCCI As India Struggle Their Way To Victory In Second Test
Ravichandran Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer

Dhaka: A magnificent unbeaten 71-run partnership between Ravichandran Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer took India to a three-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the second Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

On day four, India were needing 100 runs with six wickets in hand. But Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz took three wickets in the first hour to leave India in a spot of bother at 74/7. The wicket-taking balls from Bangladesh were on straighter deliveries at a pitch that was offering huge assistance to spinners, making life difficult for India.

But Ashwin and Iyer, India’s last-recognised batting pair, defended solidly and then brought out a flurry of boundaries at the end to take the visitors over the line and secure a 2-0 series sweep in a cracking Test match. While Ashwin was unbeaten on 42, Iyer was 29 not out.

However, fans have lashed out at BCCI over their choices and KL Rahul’s performance as India clearly struggled to the majority of the part during their second innings. There was a point in the match when it seemed Bangladesh might pull it off and level the series.

Team India’s tour of Bangladesh didn’t go as planned. They lost the ODI series against Bangladesh 2-1 and almost lost the second test match at Dhaka. Their next assignment would be home T20I and ODI series against Sri Lanka.