Dhaka: A magnificent unbeaten 71-run partnership between Ravichandran Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer took India to a three-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the second Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

On day four, India were needing 100 runs with six wickets in hand. But Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz took three wickets in the first hour to leave India in a spot of bother at 74/7. The wicket-taking balls from Bangladesh were on straighter deliveries at a pitch that was offering huge assistance to spinners, making life difficult for India.

formats. Literally that’s their criteria for captaincy, irrespective of d individual possessing any brains or not. Pant’s T20 failure & bad performance in ODI in NZ lead him to lose his VC’y. But KL underperforming/mental fragility & you make him a leader ?. Take measures @BCCI Yash Tralshawala (@yashtralshawala) December 25, 2022

@BCCI Jasprit Bumrah @Jaspritbumrah93 and Rohit Sharma @ImRo45 must know importance of National Team service ahead of @IPL . If fitness is concern, need to look beyond them…. We have capable pool of players who can replace them.. (@krunaljsankhe) December 25, 2022

@BCCI Shame on BCCI and cricket management for making @klrahul as a captain, he dies nit deserve to be in the team himself. I believe you are waiting for fans to come on roads for your poor administration and dismal record of the team @NotDravid Abhind (@Abhind8) December 25, 2022

Nahi jaake b dil sey dua tha india ko haarna tha tab jaake ish nikaame BCCI ko kuch sabak milta… Well done Bangladesh u played really well… Pandi Raja (@PandiRa54074457) December 25, 2022

Congratulations ? on the series win @BCCI….But a lot of introspection is required to improve further….So far coaching of #RahulDravid is dismal and captaincy of @klrahul is clueless….Neither he is having confidence nor he is scoring runs…. P.hariprasadreddy (@imharireddy) December 25, 2022

Captain and useless selection committee. RR fan (@intense_6) December 25, 2022

But Ashwin and Iyer, India’s last-recognised batting pair, defended solidly and then brought out a flurry of boundaries at the end to take the visitors over the line and secure a 2-0 series sweep in a cracking Test match. While Ashwin was unbeaten on 42, Iyer was 29 not out.

@BCCI I m sure IPL aane tak bumrah fit Ho jayaga . Aur jab koi bada match hoga too wapis medical issues. Ajit Singh (@AjitSin84935324) December 25, 2022

So as per today’s game of ashwin he will be dropped in next test, similar to kuldeep yadav. Bcci – the guys with special unreadable brain #INDvsBAN balaji t s (@balajit81612546) December 25, 2022

This bangladesh series has shown us the mirror again I hope team management and bcci realises it’s time @BCCI @klrahul Sai Bachan Samal (@BachanSai) December 25, 2022

Indian cricket team is one of the worst performing cricket teams across all formats, Bangladesh is also looking superior than them. Shame on BCCI. Proud Sanatani Hinduveer (@HinduveerProud) December 25, 2022

However, fans have lashed out at BCCI over their choices and KL Rahul’s performance as India clearly struggled to the majority of the part during their second innings. There was a point in the match when it seemed Bangladesh might pull it off and level the series.

Team India’s tour of Bangladesh didn’t go as planned. They lost the ODI series against Bangladesh 2-1 and almost lost the second test match at Dhaka. Their next assignment would be home T20I and ODI series against Sri Lanka.