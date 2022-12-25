Dhaka: A dogged 71-run stand between Shreyas Iyer and R Ashwin came to India’s rescue as the visitors fought back from a hopeless situation to pull off a three-wicket win over Bangladesh in the second Test and clinch the series 2-0 here on Sunday.

With India at 74 for seven chasing 145, Bangladesh were on course for their first-ever Test win against their formidable neighbours before Iyer (29 not out off 46) and Aswhin (42 not out off 62) denied them with an unbeaten 71-run standoff 105 balls.

Ravichandran Ashwin was on the cusp of adding another feather to his hat but missed out on the opportunity. Before the second test match, he was seven wickets short of 450 test wickets. He grabbed 6 wickets across 2 innings in the second test but missed out on the opportunity to become the second faster players to reach 450 wickets.

He still has the opportunity in his hand as Anil Kumble reached 450 test wickets in 93 matches and Ashwin reached 449 test wickets in 88 matches. He would have to wait for this opportunity as India won’t play any test until February 2023.

However, Ashwin recorded a different record to his name and joined an elite list of players to have 400 test wickets and 3000 test runs. Kapil Dev, Shane Warne, Richard Hadlee, and Shaun Pollock are the other members of the list.

Ashwin now has 449 test wickets and 3043 test runs across 88 international test matches. A remarkable feat for the Indian marquee spinner. Team India’s next test assignment would be a home test series against Australia in Feb 2023.