Dhaka: Mehidy Hasan Miraz picked three wickets in a stunning spell as India suffered a top-order collapse in a chase of 145 to end day three of the second Test at 45/4 in 23 overs. The visitors still require 100 more runs with six wickets in hand on a deteriorating pitch against Bangladesh to win the second Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, here.

Bangladesh were reeling at 113/6 in their second innings. But Litton Das’s counter-attacking 73 helped the host get 118 runs off the last four wickets. He led a spirited fightback with crucial partnerships of 46 with Nurul Hasan, who made 31, and 60 with Taskin Ahmed, who was unbeaten on 31, as Bangladesh made 231 in 70.2 overs.

In defence of 145, Bangladesh’s bowlers often attacked the stumps, were accurate with their line and length. The spinners hit the rough patches constantly and reaped rewards with persistent pressure as India’s top four batters went on an ultra-defensive approach and lost their wickets in the process.

The data was filled with action and also drama, there was a seemingly furious altercation between Indian star batter Virat Kohli and Bangladesh players as they came to celebrate on his face following his dismissal.

Media reporters were curious about the incident and questioned Mohammed Siraj regarding it during the press conference post-day 3. Siraj gave a hilarious response to the incident saying “To be honest, uss time mein ice bath le raha tha. I swear mujhe nehi pata kya huya tha uss time (I was taking an ice bath at that moment. So I did not see what happened then).”

Siraj further talked about Team India’s position as they lost 4 wickets and still have to make 100 more runs to win the watch, he said “I feel, we shouldn’t think too much now because we have lost just four wickets. We need around 80 (100) or so. We need just one batter to get set, Axar is showing the right intent. Yes, we lost two wickets extra but Axar is set, he is showing good intent. We also have Rishabh (Pant) and Shreyas (Iyer) after that, so we shouldn’t think too much.”