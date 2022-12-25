Dhaka: Bangladesh spinners, led by their talismanic skipper Shakib Al Hasan and young Mehidy Hasan Miraz, forced Indian batters to press the panic button in a tricky chase of 145 as the visitors ended an engaging third day’s play, tottering at 45 for 4 in the second Test here on Saturday.

Having dominated for the better part of two and half days, Bangladesh’s lower middle-order, led by Litton Das (73 off 98 balls) and supported by Nurul Hasan Sohan (31 off 29 balls) and Taskin Ahmed (31 off 46 balls), counter-attacked to take their second innings score to 231, giving their bowlers something to defend.

Apart from the cricket action, fans also got to witness a little drama as Virat Kohli got into a furious altercation with Bangladesh players as they came to celebrate on his face following his dismissal. “Somebody might have said something. I was on-air, I’m sure. I didn’t see anything. Sunny bhai was asking who said what. I’m not really sure what exactly happened. The celebrations started and they were quite away from Kohli. But he was not happy at all,” said former BAN cricketer Athar Ali Khan in the post-match show on Sony Sports Network.

Sunil Gavaskar believed that the actions of the third day were in response to the first test at Chattogram when Kohli and Siraj mimicked Litton Das’ hand behind ear act. He said “In the first Test, something happened when Litton Das put his hand to his ear and said something to Siraj. He got two balls later. I wasn’t there but I read about it. Kohli and Siraj also tucked their hands behind their ears to mimic Siraj.”

“These things happen. Litton Das is one of Bangladesh’s foremost batters so India were delighted with his wicket. Now you know Virat Kohli is the best batter in the world. So getting his wicket and the fact that he had done the thing in the first Test, it’s not easily forgotten,” he added.