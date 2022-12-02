New Delhi: Bangladesh appointed star batter Litton Das to lead the side in the ODIs against India in absence of their regular captain Tamim Iqbal, who was ruled out of the series due to injury. The Bangladesh cricket board took to Twitter to announce the developement and captioned it as, “Litton Kumer Das to lead Bangladesh in ODI series against India.”

Earlier, Tamim was ruled out of the series due to a groin strain that he suffered during training on Wednesday.

“Tamim has a grade 1 strain on the right groin which has been confirmed following an MRI. We will maintain a conservative treatment protocol for him for two weeks after which his rehab will begin. Unfortunately, this means he will not be available for the ODI series and is also doubtful for the Test series.” in training on Wednesday,” said team physio Islam Khan.

The ODI series is set to start on Sunday with Rohit Sharma leading the Indian side. This will be India’s first tour to Banglaesh since 2015.

Bangladesh ODI squad: Litton Kumer Das, Anamul Hague Bijoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Yasir All Chowdhury, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Nasum Ahmed, Mahmud Ullah, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shoriful Islam

India ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar, and Kuldeep Sen