IND vs BAN: KL Rahul’s Scintillating Run Out Of Litton Das Will Blow Your Mind: Watch

<strong>Adelaide:</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Kl Rahul masterclass in the field gave India the spark they needed after Bangladesh were given a target of 151 to win in 16 overs against India in a crucial T20 World Cup 2022 game. The game stands of utmost importance as a win will significantly boost their chances of reaching the semis. <p></p> <p></p>Bangladesh were cruising at 56/0 in 7 overs before rain stopped play. The match was reduced to 16 overs with Bangladesh given a target of 151 runs. India needed early wickets after the resumption and KL Rahul's rocket arm throw got the big man Litton Das short of the target. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvsBAN?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvsBAN</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvBAN?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvBAN</a> <p></p>What a throw by KL Rahul... Fantastic stuff. <p></p> <p></p>Liton Das is run out! Take a bow, KL. <a href="https://t.co/frZ9z51Wyu">pic.twitter.com/frZ9z51Wyu</a></p> <p></p> ? ? (@superking1815) <a href="https://twitter.com/superking1815/status/1587768616166252546?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 2, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p> <p></p>More to follow...