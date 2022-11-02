IND vs BAN: KL Rahul’s Scintillating Run Out Of Litton Das Will Blow Your Mind: Watch

Adelaide:

Kl Rahul masterclass in the field gave India the spark they needed after Bangladesh were given a target of 151 to win in 16 overs against India in a crucial T20 World Cup 2022 game. The game stands of utmost importance as a win will significantly boost their chances of reaching the semis.

Bangladesh were cruising at 56/0 in 7 overs before rain stopped play. The match was reduced to 16 overs with Bangladesh given a target of 151 runs. India needed early wickets after the resumption and KL Rahul’s rocket arm throw got the big man Litton Das short of the target.

#INDvsBAN #INDvBAN What a throw by KL Rahul… Fantastic stuff. Liton Das is run out! Take a bow, KL. pic.twitter.com/frZ9z51Wyu ? ? (@superking1815) November 2, 2022

More to follow…