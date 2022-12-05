Dhaka: Team India lost the first ODI match against Bangladesh by 1 wicket at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) in Mirpur, Dhaka, on Sunday. The 51-run partnership between Mehidy Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman for the 10th wicket turned the table on the Men in Blue and snatched the victory away from them.

Kuldeep Sen made his much-awaited International debut in the match and had a decent outing despite India’s loss. He grabbed two big wickets in the five overs he got to bowl with an economy of 7.40. However, Kuldeep’s father missed out on his son’s debut in the blue jersey as he left the house to work on his salon.

Rampal Sen owns a salon in the Subhash Chowk locality of Rewa district, Madhya Pradesh. He wakes up every morning and goes to work at his salon despite the decreasing footfall due to the rise of trendy hair salons. During a conversation with The New Indian Express father of the debutant said “I gave interviews non-stop to print as well as electronic media from 12 at noon to 6 in the evening. I didn’t watch the match so I cannot comment on Kuldeep’s performance.”

“I am growing old and these days, people prefer trendy haircuts so it’s no secret that most of them do not visit my shop. But it’s not about income. I come here as this is my ancestral profession and more importantly, I cannot spend the whole day at my home”

“I will reach home and speak to those who watched the match. They could have even received a call from Kuldeep by now,” added Kuldeep’s father.