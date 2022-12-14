New Delhi: India batter Shreyas Iyer, who has often been criticised for not playing the short ball too well boasts of a Test record that even the great Sachin Tendulkar or for that matter even Donald Bradman doesn’t have in Test cricket. Iyer, who bailed India out of troubled waters with an unbeaten 82 that helped the visitors reach 278 for 6 at the end of the first day’s play in the first Test match against Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram has got his name etched in the books of history – for a record no other Indian batter has been able to achieve till date.

Iyer, on Wednesday, became the only Indian batter in the history of Test cricket to have got to double digits in the first ten innings of his Test career.

Shreyas Iyer’s Test Score In First 10 Innings Of His Test Career:

105 (171) 65 (125) 18 (41) 14 (8) 27 (48) 92 (98) 67 (87) 15 (11) 19 (26) 82* (169)



Iyer made his Test debut against New Zealand last year (2021) at the Green Park in Kanpur and scored a brilliant hundred on debut. With 504 runs in six Test matches, Iyer has an impressive average of 56 in Test cricket in his short career. He has scored one century so far and is looking good to get another one against Bangladesh once play resumes on Day 2 in Chattogram.

The two-match Test series against Bangladesh is a must-win for India to keep their hopes alive in qualifying for the World Test Championships final. With another four Tests to play at home against Australia early next year, India would hope to get full points against Bangladesh before taking on Australia at home.