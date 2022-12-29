New Delhi: In India’s three-wicket nail-biting victory over Bangladesh at Dhaka on Sunday, Ravichandran Ashwin reiterated why he’s an ever-dependable person in tough situations for the visitors with the bat in Test cricket.

On day four, Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz took three wickets in the first hour of day four to leave India in a spot of bother at 74/7. But Ashwin (42 not out), along with Shreyas Iyer (29 not out), defended solidly and brought out a flurry of boundaries in a magnificent 71-run partnership to take the visitors over the line in a chase of 145 and secure a 2-0 series sweep.

Ashwin recently on his YouTube spoke on the test match and a hilarious conversation with Bangladesh batters Mehidy Hasan and Litton Das by the swimming pool at the end of day 3 of the second test.

He said “These two (Mehidy Hasan and Litton Das) were casually swimming in the pool. I was thinking whether they will tease me or say something in Bengali. But these two are really good guys. They said, ‘Welcome Ash bhai! We thought you would be the nightwatchman today but why didn’t you come? But anyway you will come to bat tomorrow, your wicket will be crucial.’ They just started to sledge me. I replied, ‘congrats on the famous, historic Test win for Bangladesh guys!’. They were like, ‘Come on! We know you guys bat deep. So it won’t be easy for us. We will tell you one thing, it won’t be easy to chase any target in the fourth innings in Mirpur’. I told Mehidy, ‘bro wait till the end of 35 overs. Once the condition of the ball changes, anything can happen’. I told him how the condition of the ball and the nature of the slow pitch allows the batters to play on the front and back foot after 35 overs.”

https://youtu.be/PlYbclGG4AY

Ashwin the went on to talk about how he thought Litton Das could reach the level of Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Kane Williamson and Joe Root for Bangladesh and elevate their cricket to the next level.

“I told Litton Das that I saw him during his Test debut. I saw his style of play and thought here is a pathbreaker to take Bangladesh cricket forward. I told him ‘I have a small disappointment. I thought you will reach the level of Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Joe Root, and Kane Williamson’. He replied saying ‘Yes, I agree Ash bhai. Our cricketing culture is different. We don’t get that much exposure since we play only here. When we play on a different pitch, it takes time for us to adapt’.

“He told me when I was leaving that he has almost cracked how to become the pathbreaker, he has found the formula. I told him that I will be the first person to be happy for him if he does well,” he added.