Dhaka: FIFA World Cup 2022 came to an end with Argentina and Lionel Messi winning the most prestigious prize. However, the fever of football is still far from over. This was also visible during Bangladesh’s practice session as Shakib al Hasan was wearing Lionel Messi’s number 10 jersey.

Bangladesh is getting ready to face Team India in the second and final test match of the series at the Sher-e-Bangla stadium. The Men in Blue side is currently leading the test series 1-0 after winning the first test match by 188 runs.

After a comprehensive victory of 188 runs over Bangladesh in the first Test at Chattogram, where many players helped them seize the key moments, India were also helped by South Africa’s two-day loss to Australia to now be at second place in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) standings.

The fever is still on @Sah75official‘s mind ? P.S. Number 1 0 on the jersey is always a special feeling ??#Messi #SonySportsNetwork pic.twitter.com/0oKptpjU0U Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) December 20, 2022

Another victory in Dhaka will cement their second-place standing in the Championship points table, behind toppers Australia and India have a lot of reasons to be optimistic about the same.

Shakib al Hasan and company would be looking forward to making a turn-around in the final test. However, prior to the second test match, Shakib al Hasan’s video of playing football with his teammates while wearing Lionel Messi’s Argentina jersey is taking over the internet. The clip is getting viral on the internet.