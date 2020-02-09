India Under 19 opener Divyansh Saxena and Bangladesh pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib got into a heated argument during the U19 World Cup Final on Sunday at Potchefstroom. In the second over of the match, Sakib bowled a full-length delivery to which Saxena played it straight back to the bowler.

Sakib picked the ball in his follow-through and threw it back in anger at the wicket, trying to runout Saxena. But, the Indian batsman had not left his crease and the throw was directed at him which forced him to duck under it.

Finally, the wicket-keeper collected the ball. After that, the bowler gave a stare at Saxena, which did not go down well with the batsman as it was unnecessary. Soon, the umpire summoned the bowler and asked him to watch his actions.

Earlier, in the day, Bangladesh won the toss and opted to field. They bowled well to bundle out defending champions India to 177 in 47.1 overs.

India opener Yashashwi Jaiswal continued his rich form as he top-scored with 88 runs.

This is the first instance in 13 games that India had been bowled out in the tournament.

For Bangladesh, Avishek Das was the pick of the bowlers finishing with figures of 3/40 while Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Shoriful Islam chipped in with a couple of wickets each.

At the time of filing the copy, chasing 178 to win their maiden title, Bangladesh were 102 for six 23 overs. India U19 leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi was the wrecker-in-chief as he has already picked four wickets for 25 runs in seven overs.

Brief Scores: India U-19 177 in 47.2 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 88, Tilak Verma 38; Avishek Das 3/40, Tanzim Hasan Sakib 2/28) vs Bangladesh U-19