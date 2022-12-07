Mirpur: India is facing Bangladesh in the second ODI at the Sher-e-Bangla stadium in an attempt to level the series. Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first but their decision didn’t go planned as they lost first three wickets in quick successions.

Mohammed Siraj gave them first two blows but it was Umran Malik’s blazing delivery that stole the all the light. His first over to Shakib al Hasan was a maiden and he grabbed his first wicket of the match on the first ball of his second over.

Nasty bouncer from Umran Malik to Shakib. pic.twitter.com/VZ0pUpoLrw ” (@Sobuujj) December 7, 2022

The delivery was bowled at the speed of 151 kmph and shook everyone including Shanto. The ball completely stunned the batter and straight on hit the stumps. Umran Malik gave Bangladesh their third blow. The social media was flooded after Umran’s wicket.

Bowled! ? Umran Malik bowls a 151 km/hr delivery to get the wicket of Najmul Hossain Shanto! Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) December 7, 2022

THAT’S RAW PACE FOR YOU. FUCKING 151 KMPH. Umran Malik you beauty. pic.twitter.com/TW0X4hdagf ” (@Sobuujj) December 7, 2022

What a bold by umran malik pic.twitter.com/UMMI0U1GE5 Mohd Anas khan (@manaskhan8112) December 7, 2022

At the time of writing Bangladesh lost their 6 wickets on the score of 69 at 19 overs. Team India’s bowlers are dominating the game. Washington Sundar has grabbed 3 wickets, Siraj got two and Umran one.