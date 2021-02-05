England captain Joe Root and opener Dominic Sibley dominated Day 1 of the opening Test match at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Root continued his golden form from the previous Test series against Sri Lanka and scored unbeaten 128 runs. On the other hand, Sibley, who struggled against the Lanka spinners returned to form and slammed 87 runs before getting out on the last delivery of the day. India pacer spearhead Jasprit Bumrah got rid of Sibley with a toe-crushing yorker. At Stumps, with England were 263/3.

England captain Joe Root won the toss and opted to bat first as openers Rory Burns and Dominic Sibley proved the decision in their favor with a solid start. The pair shared a 63-run stand for the opening wicket and dominated the Indian bowlers to an extent in the first session after a cautious start.

However, Burns lost the concentration and attempted a reverse-sweep on Ravichandran Ashwin’s delivery as he got caught by wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. He scored 33 runs. No. 3 Daniel Lawerence joined Burns in the pavilion without disturbing the scoreboard a bit and departed on a duck. Bumrah who looked average throughout the day bowled a brilliant delivery to get rid of Lawerence with an in-swinger. The English batsman had no answers for the delivery and got plumbed.

Meanwhile, Root and Sibley shared a massive 200-run stand for the third wicket to put the England team on top. Root also ticked his name in several record books with his 20th Test century, he became the third English player to slam a ton in the 100th Test and overall Ninth. Earlier, only Colin Cowdrey and Alec Stewart are the other two Englishmen to achieve the massive feat. The England captain also became the first cricketer to score a century in his 98th, 99th and 100th Test.

Veteran India pacer Ishant Sharma, who returned to the Indian team after recovering from the injury, remained wicket-less and had an off-day with the ball.

Meanwhile, India decided to play with three finger spinners in the opening Test with Ashwin, Shahbaz Nadeem and Washington Sundar. Kuldeep missed out on his place in playing XI once again.

However, their decision backfired on Day 1 as none from the trio had an effective day. Shahbaz Nadeem and Washington Sundar failed to take a wicket.