More troubles for England cricket team ahead of the third Test against India in Leeds as their premier pacer Mark Wood on Tuesday rendered doubtful after suffering a shoulder injury on the fourth day of the second match. England head coach Chris Silverwood admitted that Wood may end up joining a long list of absentees including Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer, Ollie Pope and Chris Woakes for next week’s third Test against India. Star all-rounder Ben Stokes is also on an indefinite break to focus on his mental wellbeing. The home team lost the second Test by 151 runs versus India on the fifth day at Lord’s.

The 31-year-old Wood landed heavily on his right shoulder while fielding on the fourth evening of the second Test. However, he continued to bowl on the fifth day morning and was still able to touch speeds of 94mph during a hostile but ineffective spell. Silverwood said Wood is being closely monitored by the England medical team ahead of the third Test, which gets underway at Headingley on August 25.

“The medics are working on him, we’ll find out more in the next couple of days,” England’s head coach Chris Silverwood said on Tuesday.

“We will make a decision, along with him and our medics, closer to the time. But if he’s not right, he’s not right. I certainly won’t push him into playing if he tells me he’s not right. I will look after him.”

Silverwood also lavished praise on Wood for the manner in which he bowled in the second Test against quality opposition like India. Wood was instrumental in setting up England’s victory chance on day 4 of the Lord’s Test when he picked up the prized scalps of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Cheteshwar Pujara.

“What he did for the team, and the effort to bowl at 90mph with a sore shoulder, it just shows how much he cares about the team and how much he cares about playing for England, and how passionate he is,” Silverwood said.

“It was a superb effort. I’m very proud of him for what he did there. He’ll be trying his best to get ready for Leeds, and I will give him every chance to be fit, but at the same time, it is massively important that we look after Woody. He is a prized asset. We have found ourselves in the position, when you lose Archer and [Olly] Stone, we have got one guy left that can bowl that fast.”

The third Test begins at Headingley on August 25.