Headingley: There has already been much talk around the possibility that whether veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin should play ahead of Ravindra Jadeja in the upcoming third Test. With a couple of days still to go for the start of the Test, former India cricketer Farokh Engineer has taken sides. Engineer feels India should play three pacers and Ashwin at Leeds.

He also pointed out that Ashwin was on the verge of playing at Lord’s.

“The thing is Ashwin was due to play at Lord’s, from what I have heard. I am not privy to inside information of team tactics. But it rained, conditions became cloudy. When the conditions become cloudy, pacers are preferred. So we made the right decisions,” Engineer said in an interview with Sports Tak.

Hailing Ashwin’s all-round abilities, Engineer said we need fighters like him.

“But at one time we may have been thinking should we have played Ashwin. At Headingley, we should play three pacers and Ashwin. Because we will get more variety. Don’t forget, Ashwin is a very good all-rounder. He is a world class-bowler, but also he is also a very good batsman. He got a brilliant hundred in Australia* (Ashwin scored a hundred against England in India). And he is a fighter. We need fighters like him in the team,” he added.

“But I would play Ashwin in the next Test, he is a magician of a bowler, fighter of a batsman. Very good batsman. So, yes my vote would go to him,” he added further.

Earlier, he also said that Suryakumar Yadav should be picked in the side as he is a match-winner.

India would start firm favourites after their win at Lord’s.