Overwhelmed and touched by the warm welcome upon his return to the team bubble, India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant wasted no time in expressing his gratitude towards head coach Ravi Shastri. Pant, who has joined the Team India bio-bubble after recovering from COVID-19, shared a picture of himself on Thursday with a garland around his neck on his official Twitter handle. The 23-year-old will play a crucial role in the Team India playing 11 during the marquee five-match Test series against England, starting August 4 at Trent Bridge. <p></p> <p></p>Pant shared a few pictures of him with a garland around and quoted a famous dialogue from a Shah Rukh Khan movie 'Baazigar' while thanking coach Shastri and teammates for the reception. "After every loss is a win and every winner is called champion (english translation).Thrilled to be back. Thank you @RaviShastriOfc for this grand welcome." <p></p> <p></p>Down with the virus, Pant underwent COVID-19 and cardiac tests on Monday having completed his isolation period of 10 days as per the UK guidelines. Pant tested positive for the virus during the team's 20-day break post the World Test Championship final against New Zealand in Southampton. <p></p> <p></p>"Hello @RishabhPant17, great to have you back #TeamIndia," BCCI tweeted with a photo of Pant. Pant, who had not stayed in the team hotel during the 20-day break period, tested positive on July 8. Pant was asymptomatic and was in isolation. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="und"> &#x1f33a; &#x1f60e;&#x1f923; <p></p>Thrilled to be back. Thank you <a href="https://twitter.com/RaviShastriOfc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RaviShastriOfc</a> for this grand welcome <a href="https://t.co/qy8QN2waqv">pic.twitter.com/qy8QN2waqv</a></p> <p></p> Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) <a href="https://twitter.com/RishabhPant17/status/1418201098649694208?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 22, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p>According to sources, Pant might have picked up the Delta 3 variant while visiting a dentist for a toothache problem, contrary to earlier reports that his presence at the Euro Championships could have led to him catching the infection. <p></p> <p></p>After Pant tested positive, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah had sent a cautionary letter to the Indian contingent, asking the players to avoid crowded gatherings like Wimbledon and Euro matches. <p></p> <p></p>The Indian team is currently playing a warm-up match against a County XI side in Durham, before the first Test of the five-match series begins on August 4 at Nottingham.