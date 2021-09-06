London: It is not often that you see a batsman of the pedigree of Virat Kohli go century-less for two seasons – not that he is not getting in. The Indian captain is getting the starts, but is not being able to convert them into the three-figure score. It was expected that Kohli would end his century drought in the five-match Test series against England, but after four Tests – that has not happened. With one more Test to go at Old Trafford, former England cricketer David Lloyd reckons one cannot bet against him getting one there.

Hoping for a big one from Kohli at Old Trafford, Llyod wrote on his colomn on DailyMail: “Virat Kohli is still bubbling under! His is such a golden wicket and even though he’s got his 30s, 40s and 50s, he can’t kick on. England have had wonderful plans for him. The captain hasn’t expressed himself yet in this series. He’s got one more chance at Old Trafford I wouldn’t bet against a big innings there.”

Kohli did all the hardwork and got his eye in at The Oval, but was unfortunately dismissed by Moeen Ali for 44. His reaction while walking back to the dressing-room showed how frustrated he was to miss out.

The Indian captain is now 53 innings without a century and that certainly would always be at the back of his mind. His last century came against a Shakib-al-Hasan-less Bangladesh in 2019. His Test batting average since January 1, 2020, is 26.80 – which is way below his career average.

Meanwhile, the fourth Test is well poised after the English openers – Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed – showed stubbornness to deny India a wicket at the end of Day 4. England still need 291 to win and they have all their 10 wickets in hand.