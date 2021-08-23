Headingley: India skipper Virat Kohli is regarded as one of the finest batsmen in the world, but his form recently has not lived up to the expectations and hence there is so much talk. The Indian skipper who is usually in the Top 3 batsman of the world as per ICC rankings – slipped to No 5 – and that is why his childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma reacted. On hearing Kohli is at No 5, Rajkumar said he would definitely speak with his ward.

During a discussion on India News, he said: “It is shocking news for me that Virat Kohli has fallen to the fifth spot. I was expecting that Joe Root would have probably gone ahead of him. I will definitely talk to him.”

Kohli’s coach assured fans that there is nothing to worry about as there is a big hundred around the corner and he is in a good space as India won at Lord’s.

He added: “I don’t feel there is any need to motivate him because he is extremely motivated. When I had spoken to him after the last match as well, he was quite excited and was happy that they had won and was not too worried about his runs. When he has such an attitude, a big hundred is about to come.”

Meanwhile, English skipper Joe Root has climbed to the No 2 spot after a few brilliant knocks against India. New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson with 901 points is at the top. He is followed by Root and then there is Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith.