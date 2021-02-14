Indian umpires faced the heat again on the second day of the Test at Chennai on Sunday after opener Rohit Sharma got a reprieve. It was a delivery from Moeen Ali at the fag end of the day and Rohit played it with his bat behind the pad. England players did not like the fact that the umpire considered it as the batsman played a shot, whereas they believed the reality was different.

Thanks to that, Rohit survived an LBW scare during the second innings as his front foot at the time of impact with the ball was outside the off-stump. Had the umpire considered Rohit did not play a shot, then the outcome could have been different. Here is how fans reacted to the latest controversy involving the Indian umpires.

Interesting review this by England, @ImRo45 lbw decision. Their contention must be that Rohit didn’t offer a shot.. But that is left to the umpire to interpret.. Did Rohit genuinely play a shot? The umpire thought so.. But…….the debate will go on.. #INDvENG W V Raman #TheWinningSixer (@wvraman) February 14, 2021

Shocking every cricketer in the world knows he didn’t play a shot!! Terrible umpiring #sharma Nick Compton (@thecompdog) February 14, 2021

Clearly no shot there. Another off field blunder costing England a wicket and a review. This 3rd umpire… All there is left to do is laugh 😂 Adam Sutherland (@ADSutherland_) February 14, 2021

Tell me how Rohit is playing shot here 3rd umpire in one look said he is offering the shot hit outside the line hence it’s a not out pic.twitter.com/b31itZyZAM Hussain Raza (@AspiLFC) February 14, 2021

The umpiring standards in this Test has come under a lot of criticism. There was a glaring error on the first day as well, involving Ajinkya Rahane.

At stumps on Day two, the hosts are in a commanding position with a 249-run lead and nine wickets in hand.

Time is not a factor in this Test as three days of cricket is still left.