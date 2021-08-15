<strong>London:</strong> England team caused a minor flutter when two players tried playing a bit of "football" with the red Dukes during the post-lunch session on the fourth day of the second Test. <p></p> <p></p>A footage from official broadcasters emerged where one England player passed the ball to another, who used his spikes to trap it, raising a social media storm as accusations of ball-tampering flew thick and fast. <p></p> <p></p>However, till now, no such development can be confirmed and the Indian team till now hasn't lodged an official complaint with match referee Chris Broad. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Yeh kya ho raha hai. <p></p>Is it ball tampering by Eng ya covid preventive measures &#x1f600; <a href="https://t.co/RcL4I2VJsC">pic.twitter.com/RcL4I2VJsC</a></p> <p></p> Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) <a href="https://twitter.com/virendersehwag/status/1426914578764468227?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 15, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Ball Tampering &#x1f440; <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvENG?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvENG</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IndvsEng?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IndvsEng</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ENGvIND?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ENGvIND</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ENGvsIND?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ENGvsIND</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BallTempering?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BallTempering</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IndiaAt75?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IndiaAt75</a> <a href="https://t.co/xXhXs8Bre8">pic.twitter.com/xXhXs8Bre8</a></p> <p></p> GurPreet ChAudhary (@GuriChaudhary77) <a href="https://twitter.com/GuriChaudhary77/status/1426897321069924353?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 15, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p>The incident was recorded in the 35th over of the Indian second innings, bowled by Ollie Robinson. <p></p> <p></p>The footage didn't show the face of the players. The matter has not escalated and the umpires didn't change the ball. <p></p> <p></p>In fact, when an Indian fan asked Stuart Broad on social media if it was intentional, the injured England seamer replied: "Of course, it wasn't." <p></p> <p></p>Broad's explanation was if umpires needed to check the ball after this particular incident to ensure it hasn't been fiddled with then after every six hit would warrant a ball check.