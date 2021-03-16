The Men in Blue who were off to a horrible start in the T20 series, turned the tables on England with a seven-wicket win in the second game. Virat Kohli and team have taken a new approach in T20Is fearless, aggressive batting a strategy their opponents. In third T20 international on March 16, India will continue to build on their approach when they take on Eoin Morgan’s men at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

In stark contrast from the first match, Virat Kohli and his men excelled in all departments in the second match. The inclusion of Ishan Kishan, who made a sparkling debut with a 32-ball 56, allowed India to go ahead with their new approach that encourages batsmen to express themselves. The bowling department, which didn’t have runs to defend in the opener, did a fabulous job to restrict England to 164 in the second match.

With the series locked at 1-1, the third T20 promises to be a cracker of a contest.

With the game set to unfold on a surface that red soil beneath, the spinners are expected to test the batsmen in the third T20 international. While, the biggest positive would be Hardik Pandya bowling four overs which allows the hosts to go with an extra batsman.

What India would aspire is a better effort from Rishabh Pant. While the Indian squad is likely to remain same, the star of white-ball opener Rohit Sharma is expected to be back in the playing 11 after being rested for a couple of games.

On the England side, the attack looked less threatening in the absence of Mark Wood. With the pitch favouring the pacers, skipper Eoin Morgan confirmed that the pacer will return in the next game. On the batting side, opener Jason Roy who missed out on half-centuries in both games, will be eager to go the distance in the third international.

While, the primary objective to get an idea of the core group of players for ICC T20 World Cup in October for India will remain the same in the 3 T20 international which is to be played at the Narendra Modi stadium at 7PM on March 16. Although, with the stadiums restricted for the lives audiences the remaining 3 matches will have to be enjoyed from homes.