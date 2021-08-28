England’s struggles in Test cricket in recent times seem to have disappointed someone a lot as Headingley fans on Friday witnessed a message that hit out at the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for prioritising white-ball cricket over Test cricket.

A banner, attached to a plane, flew in the sky above the ground on Friday with a message, “Sack the ECB, save Test cricket”.

It is yet unclear on what the message implied but it could be from someone upset at England cricket team’s lack of preparation for the Test series where India are giving them a run for their money.

The ECB had, this season, prioritised its domestic limited-overs competition, The Hundred, and summoned its Test players to represent the franchises in the first few games ahead of the Test series against India.

That apart, some of their top Test cricketers were allowed to rest during the home Test series against New Zealand in June following their return from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021’s first leg. The visitors, on the other hand, got to play the World Test Championship final and had one-and-a-half months to prepare for the series.

Pace bowler James Anderson made it clear ahead of the Test series that preparation for the Test series has not been ideal.