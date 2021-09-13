BCCI secretary Jay Shah have confirmed that they will offer two extra Tests to ECB in India’s July 2022 Tour of England to compensate for the losses suffered by the English Board due to the cancellation of the last Test in Manchester. COVID outbreak in the Indian team forced Virat Kohli and Co. to withdraw from the match. Shah has made it clear that the offer will stay as it is if ECB resolves the matter regarding the 5th Test.

“It is correct that we have offered to play two extra T20Is when we visit England next July (only for the white-ball games). Instead of three T20Is, we will play five T20Is. Alternately, we will be willing to play a one-off Test as well. It is up to them to choose either of the offers,” Shah told Cricbuzz on Monday.

The Daily Mail in the UK reported on Monday that the offer of a rescheduled Test still stands. “However, the offer — designed to help ease a potential shortfall of 40 million pounds in English cricket’s already stretched budget — would be instead of, not as well as, the rescheduled Test. The offer of a rescheduled Test still stands,” the newspaper said.

It is learned that the BCCI has left it to ECB to chose either a Test match or two T20Is which could be played during its visit to England next year. In case ECB chooses to play a Test, it will be the fifth match of a series, just like the one that got cancelled, and not a standalone game.

