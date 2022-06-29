IND vs ENG: McCullum Sounds Warning, Moeen Ali Dons Kohli’s Hat As Mind Games Begin Ahead Of Edgbaston Test

India vs England, One-Off Test: New England head coach Brendon McCullum reckons that England‘s win against New Zealand in the recently-concluded Test series would set the alarm bells ringing in world cricket in terms of how they would like to play the game and asserted his team will keep exploring in Test cricket much like what England have done for white-ball cricket.

“The world Test champions (New Zealand) were a formidable opponent to overcome, and the alarm bells have probably gone off somewhat around world cricket as to how this team is going to play,” said McCullum post their win against New Zealand.

“I hope we take it too far, because then we’ll know exactly where that line is. Until you do that, you’re not really sure. We’ve seen it with the England white-ball stuff — there have been times where they’ve probably pushed too hard, and then they know. I think it’ll be the same with us, and we’ve got to keep exploring what that line is,” he asserted.

“Enjoy the game with your mates and understand you have a very finite time as an international cricketer, rather than be paralysed by the fear of failure or the noise. The skipper has taken them (teammates) on a journey. I’ve tried to fill in the gaps where needed, and they’ve got instant gratification for that change. It doesn’t always happen. But that’s why those guys are so keen on this style,” added McCullum.

Moeen Ali Tries Reading Virat Kohli’s Mind

“Because Virat was the captain earlier in the last series, I would give it (captaincy) to him for this one game. But it is obviously his call if he wants to take it or not. He is probably relaxed and happy, his mind is probably settled with not being the Test captain. He’s got the experience, and to be honest with you, this is a big series for India,” Ali told Sports Today.

“If this series was finished last year, India would have won 3-1, but now, I feel the way England have played I think India might be slightly undercooked, due to the lack of cricket in England,” Ali said.

“If England come out the way they have played in the last few games, England will be the favourites,” the all-rounder concluded.