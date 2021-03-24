England cricket team suffered double-blow in the opening ODI match against India on Tuesday. Apart from losing the match, the England team also sustained a couple of injuries in the camp as skipper Eoin Morgan and Sam Billings are doubtful for the second ODI.

Captain Morgan split the webbing between his right thumb and index finger while fielding as he got four stitches. Sam Billings, who was playing his first match of the tour, injured his collarbone following an awkward dive to stop a boundary.

After the match, Morgan said both of them will take as much time to get recovered from the injuries.

“We’re going to wait 48 for hours and see how it is…give as much time as needed to hopefully be available for Friday,” Morgan said at the post-match interaction.

Despite the injury, Morgan came out to bat in the tricky chase but he failed to take his team to the finishing line as England were bowled out for 251 in pursuit of India’s 318. Morgan scored 22 runs.

After splitting the webbing on his right hand, Morgs has had four stitches. He expects to be able to bat later. 🇮🇳 #INDvENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/5GJeEi3rwP England Cricket (@englandcricket) March 23, 2021

While Billings also batted but failed to provide a big contribution in the chase and departed for just 18.

Morgan said it will be tough for him to get 100 per cent fit for the next match.

“I haven’t spoken with Sam about his batting so I don’t know in his instance… In mine, it’s never going to be at 100 per cent but it’s not that I can’t hold a bat,” Morgan said.

Down 0-1, the world champions face a must-win situation in the second of the three ODIs on Friday.

Morgan also hinted at giving chances to the young players in the playing XI for the upcoming matches which might open gates for players like Matt Parkinson, Reece Topley and uncapped Liam Livingstone.

“ODI cricket has been the vehicle to grow our squad and try and improve beyond our best XI on the field so there will be opportunities for guys coming in,” Morgan said.