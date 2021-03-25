England captain Eoin Morgan has been ruled out of the remaining two matches of the ODI series against India after sustaining a thumb injury. The England and Wales Cricket Board on Thursday announced that Jos Buttler will lead the team in Morgan's absence. <p></p> <p></p>Morgan suffered a split webbing between his thumb and index finger during the first ODI against England, as he required four stitches to the injury. <p></p> <p></p>The ECB also announced that Liam Livingstone will make his ODI debut in the second match of the series on Friday in Pune. <p></p> <p></p>Sam Billings, who injured his collarbone following an awkward dive to stop a boundary in the opening match, is also ruled out from the 2nd ODI while a call on his participation in the last match will be taken in due course. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Two injuries, a debut and an addition to the squad. <p></p> <p></p>All the info here &#x1f447; <p></p> <p></p>&#x1f1ee;&#x1f1f3; <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvENG?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvENG</a> &#x1f3f4;&#xe0067;&#xe0062;&#xe0065;&#xe006e;&#xe0067;&#xe007f;</p> <p></p> England Cricket (@englandcricket) <a href="https://twitter.com/englandcricket/status/1375101561026805765?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 25, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p>Morgan took part in the training session on Thursday at the MCA Stadium and after the fielding drill, he declared himself unfit for the upcoming matches. <p></p> <p></p>"I had the hand re-dressed before the start of training today but it quickly became apparent that I found myself protecting the injury and getting into the wrong positions to catch the ball," Morgan stated as per quotes by ECB. <p></p> <p></p>"There's nowhere to hide on the field in international cricket these days, especially in limited-over formats so it didn't require any great thought to make myself unavailable." <p></p> <p></p>Morgan said it is a freak injury and he can't do anything about to it as he also showed confidence in Buttler to lead the team in upcoming matches. <p></p> <p></p>"It was a freak injury and it's extremely frustrating but there's nothing I can do about it. It's now just a case of letting the cut heal. I have every confidence in Jos and the rest of the squad coping without me."