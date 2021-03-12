50 per cent of the fans were allowed at the state-of-the-art Narendra Modi Stadium for the first T20I between India and England. The crowd turned up in huge numbers to watch two quality teams clash. But, it was not the cricket that stole the show – but a girl in the stands. While fans shared screenshots of her in the stands, some came up with lovely comments praising the beauty of the fan.

Reports suggest that 67,200 was the official attendance today.

While Indian batting failed, she seemed to have given fans a reason to cheer. Here is how fans are reacting to her pictures online.

Meanwhile, England beat India by eight wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match T20I series. India was outplayed in all three departments. England was good on the field, with the ball, and was clinical with the bat as they finished it off in style.

This would now test the hosts as they realise England is a damn good T20I side. The hosts rested opener, Rohit Sharma, for the first two games and that seems to have backfired as the openers along with India skipper Virat Kohli failed.