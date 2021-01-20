Kevin Pietersen has lauded India for their memorable win over Australia in Brisbane but has warned them ahead of the upcoming home series when they host England for a four-match Test series. In a cheeky tweet in Hindi, the former England batsman has asked India to not over-celebrate.

“India – yeh aitihaasik jeet ka jashn manaye kyuki yeh sabhi baadhao ke khilaap hasil hui hai. LEKIN, ASLI TEAM toh kuch hafto baad a rahi hai jisse aapko harana hoga apne ghar mein . Satark rahe , 2 saptaah mein bahut adhik jashn manaane se saavadhaan rahen,” Pietersen posted soon after India chased down 328 runs on the final day of the fourth Test at Gabba.

India 🇮🇳 – yeh aitihaasik jeet ka jashn manaye kyuki yeh sabhi baadhao ke khilaap hasil hui hai LEKIN , ASLI TEAM 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 😉 toh kuch hafto baad a rahi hai jisse aapko harana hoga apne ghar mein . Satark rahe , 2 saptaah mein bahut adhik jashn manaane se saavadhaan rahen 😉 Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) January 19, 2021

It loosely translates to, “India, enjoy this historic win because you have achieved it against all odds. But the REAL TEAM is due to arrive in the coming weeks which you will have to beat at your own den. Beware, don’t over-celebrate.”

England will be in India for almost two months during which they will play four Tests, five T20Is and three ODIs. The tour gets underway from February 5 with the first two Tests scheduled to be played in Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium. The Test series will be part of ICC World Championship and India, who reclaimed the top spot, will be aiming to seal the final spot.

India are on a high following their superlative 2-1 win in the four-match Test series in Australia as they retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The tourists suffered several setbacks during the series losing several of their first-choice players to injuries and been forced to literally field an A team.

Despite that, they bested Australia with the series being sealed at The Gabba, a venue where the hosts have lost for the first time since 1988.

The BCCI also announced a bonus of Rs 5 crore for the Indian cricket team for their series win.