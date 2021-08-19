Former England opener Nick Compton faced severe backlash on Twitter for calling India captain Virat Kohli the “most foul-mouthed individual” in the world. The cricket fans have came down heavily on Compton for his casual remark against the India captain. Tempers flared during the second Test between England and India as several players from both sides were seen having a go at each other. The right-handed batsman made this remark after India beat England in Lord’s Test which saw heavy sledging from India captain.

“Isn’t Kohli the most foul-mouthed individual? I’ll Never forget the barrage of abuse I received in 2012 when the swearing stunned me to the point that he did himself a serious disservice. It highlights what a level-headed and grounded man Root, Tendulkar, Williamson et al are,” said Compton in a Tweet on Thursday. He later deleted the Tweet from his handle.

Cricket fans on Twitter were quick to react to Compton’s tweet and pointed out instances when England players crossed the line and sledged the opposition. Several others also criticized Compton for carrying grudges from eight years ago.

Kohli was involved in an altercation with England’s veteran fast bowler James Anderson during the second Test which India won on the fifth and final day. However, Kohli shook hands with the 39-year-old pacer who is the third-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket.

On the final day, England’s tactics of going after Jasprit Bumrah with short-pitched bowling in addition to verbal altercations were criticized by several experts. Former Australian spinner Shane Warne and legendary batsman Geoffrey Boycott slammed England captain Joe Root for his captaincy during the second Test.

Root’s tactics did them more harm than good as Bumrah and Mohammed Shami shared an unbeaten 89-run ninth-wicket partnership on Day 5 to help India set England a target of 272 runs.

Kohli, who was charged up throughout the match, was seen sending verbal volleys from the Lord’s balcony till the time Bumrah and Shami were in the middle. During England’s batting in the final innings, Kohli took the matle on to himself and indulged in several animated discussions with English players, most noticeably Jos Buttler.