YouTuber Daniel Jarvis or Jarvo, who has gained notoriety for breaching security at will during the ongoing India versus England series, on Friday, entered the Oval arena during the pre-lunch session on the second day of the fourth Test. Jarvo has been apprehended by the police after he tried to disrupt proceedings in the ongoing match. Jarvis, who goes by the name ‘Jarvo69’ has been constantly impersonating as an India cricketer and Friday was the third time in three games that he has taken advantage of the poor security arrangement by the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) which has not taken transgressions seriously.

However, Jarvo’s supposed act might have brought fame but it didn’t go down well with experts and ex-cricketers who questioned his act. As per the reports in English media, Jarvis has now been arrested by the police on the suspicion of assault. During his act, he was seen bowling to England’s Ollie Pope, but in doing so he collided with wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow.

Earlier, the Yorkshire County had decided to fine and ban him for life but strangely there has been no tangible action promised by the ECB.

After trying to set field at Lord’s and taking stance at Leeds, Jarvo was seen sprinting just when Umesh Yadav was on top of his bowling mark. He collided with the non-striker Bairstow.

He was once again evicted from the field by the stewards but there has been no official apology from the ECB with one individual making a mockery of its security system.

There are discussions how ECB’s security team as well as the British media would have dealt with this kind of serious security breach had it happened at any of the cricket stadiums in India.

The Indian team’s administrative and security staff is keeping a close watch but as of now won’t file any official complaint about the serial offender.

Yorkshire CCC in official communication with PTI had informed that Jarvo69 is banned for ife from entering the Headingley premises.

That day, just after fall of Rohit Sharma’s wicket, ‘Jarvo 69’ was seen popping up from the gallery located on one side of the sight screen, wearing batting pads and a blue helmet with a surgical face mask on.

Someone from the crowd also threw a cricket bat as he entered the field of play and reached the pitch to take guard when the ground security personnel intercepted him. He was promptly evicted from the Headingley premises.

