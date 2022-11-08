New Delhi: Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi made a huge statement ahead of India’s T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal against England putting Jos Buttler’s side well ahead of their opponents. The Rohit Sharma-led India will play England at Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

“Both the teams are equally balanced and performed well at the tournament. Even their past performances have been good. But in my opinion, I’ll keep England 60-65 percent above India,” said Afridi during an interaction on Pakistan’s SAMAA TV.

“I feel their combination is extremely good if we pick batting or bowling, even the spinners,” explained the swashbuckling all-rounder who was known both for his leg-spin and power-hitting during his playing days.

India started with a bang beating Pakistan in their tournament opener before beating the Netherlands in their second. The Men in Blue lost to South Africa but returned to winning ways with victories over Bangladesh and Zimbabwe to round off the Super 12 stage.

On the other hand, England started with a five-wicket win over defending champions Australia before being stunned by Ireland. However, five points from their next three games ensured England a place in the final four.

However, Afridi felt that the outcome of India vs England semifinal will entirely depend on how both teams execute their plans. “It’s a big match and the team which will make less mistakes, and the team where are all the eleven players will put 100 percent effort will win,” he said.

Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav have been in devastating form in the tournament so far and all eyes will be on the batting duo against England. Rohit Sharma suffered an injury scare after being hit on the wrist but is doing good now according to reports.

On the other hand, England are still uncertain about the availability of Dawid Malan. In the other semifinal, Pakistan will take on New Zealand on Wednesday at the Sydney Cricket Ground.