India will play against Hong Kong in the fourth fixture of Asia Cup 2022 at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai on 31st August, Wednesday. While the Men in Blue won their previous match against Pakistan, Hong Kong will be playing their first match of the Asia Cup 2022. India and Hong Kong are in the Group A of the tournament along with Pakistan. The top two position holders in the group stage will play for qualifiers.

IND vs HK Dream11 Team Prediction, India vs Hong Kong: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For The Asia Cup 2022, Match 4, At The Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

TOSS: The match toss between India & Hong Kong will take place at 7:00 PM IST

Start Time: Wednesday 7:30 PM IST

Venue: The Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

IND vs HK My Dream11 Team

Rohit Sharma (c), Babar Hayat, Aizaz Khan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja (vc), Nizakat Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Zeeshan Ali, Arshdeep Singh, Ayush Shukla, Yuzvendra Chahal.

IND vs HK Probable XI

India: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Hong Kong: Babar Hayat, KD Shah, Aizaz Khan, Nizakat Khan(c), Yasim Murtaza, Haroon Arshed, Ehsan Khan, Zeeshan Ali, SS McKechnie, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ayush Shukla.