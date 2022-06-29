IND vs IRE, 2nd T20: India Survive Ireland Scare As Umran Malik Gets A Taste Of International Cricket

India vs Ireland, 2nd T20I, Dublin: India pacer Umran Malik got a taste of international cricket in the T20I series against Ireland that may work as a reality check for the young fast bowler as he held his nerve in the final over of the second match and conceded 12 with 18 to win for Ireland. The hosts, however, can hold their head high as they almost pulled off an incredible win against favourites India, who would have liked to believe they had batted Ireland out of the match.

Opting to bat first, Sanju Samson and Deepak Hooda stitched together a record-breaking 176-run stand after losing Ishan Kishan early in the match. Samson was dismissed for 77 off 42 but Hooda (104 off 57) continued the onslaught as he brought his maiden T20I ton.

The brilliant stand between Samson and Hooda helped India post a mammoth total of 225 for 7 in 20 overs and were clear favourites to win the match from there on. But Ireland had other ideas as both openers, Paul Stirling and Andrew Balbirnie took the attack to the Indians and gave the hosts a brilliant 72-run opening stand.

Umran Malik has won the game for India. Ireland also deserves to win this match. They played high class cricket against this strong Indian side.#UmranMalik #IREvINDpic.twitter.com/xfQiNzuN18 Cricket Hotspot (@AbdullahNeaz) June 28, 2022

Ravi Bishnoi gave India the first breakthrough as he cleaned up Stirling for 40 with Gareth Delany soon making his way to the dressing room, courtesy a run-out by Hardik Pandya. Thereafter, Harshal Patel picked up Balbirnie (60) while Harry Tector (40) was dismissed by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. George Dockrell played an absolute blinder at the end of the innings that kept Ireland in the match till the last ball but it turned out to be a little too much for the Ireland side as they fell short by 4 runs to the Indian total.

For India, Axar Patel was the most economical bowler, conceding 12 runs off his 2 overs without any wicket to show for his efforts while Bhuvneshwar, Patel, Malik and Bishnoi picked up a wicket each. India won the two-match T20I series 2-0 and recorded their fifth whitewash in international cricket in 2022.