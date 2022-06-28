IND vs IRE, 2nd T20I: Deepak Hooda Send Twitter In Frenzy After Maiden Ton vs Ireland
India vs Ireland, 2nd T20I, Dublin: India batter Deepak Hooda showed his class against Ireland in the second T20I as he took the hosts to the cleaners by smashing them to all parts of the ground. Hooda, who came into bat after India lost Ishan Kishan early was quick to get of the blocks as he brought up his maiden T20I ton for India, playing only in his fifth T20I for the country.

His century came off 57 balls that saw him hit nine fours and half a dozen sixes which helped India to post a mammoth a total of 225 for 7 in the second T20I played at the Village stadium, Dublin. Sanju Samson gave him good company as the duo added 176 runs for the second wicket before the India opener got dismissed of the bowling of Mark Adair.

Ireland have their task cut out in chasing the target set by India. The visitors already lead the series 1-0, having won the first convincingly.