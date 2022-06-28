IND vs IRE, 2nd T20I: Deepak Hooda Send Twitter In Frenzy After Maiden Ton vs Ireland

India vs Ireland, 2nd T20I, Dublin: India batter Deepak Hooda showed his class against Ireland in the second T20I as he took the hosts to the cleaners by smashing them to all parts of the ground. Hooda, who came into bat after India lost Ishan Kishan early was quick to get of the blocks as he brought up his maiden T20I ton for India, playing only in his fifth T20I for the country.

His century came off 57 balls that saw him hit nine fours and half a dozen sixes which helped India to post a mammoth a total of 225 for 7 in the second T20I played at the Village stadium, Dublin. Sanju Samson gave him good company as the duo added 176 runs for the second wicket before the India opener got dismissed of the bowling of Mark Adair.

Twitter Reaction to Deepak Hooda’a Maiden Ton:

What a phenomenal rise it’s been for Deepak Hooda! Unique way of creating opportunities for big hitting. Steps out at the last second to surprise the seam bowlers.Ends up hitting boundaries off good balls bowled in the stumps.Nightmare for bowlers! #INDvIRE Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) June 28, 2022

Remember @ashwinravi99 saying in his YT channel that a handful of international matches can give immense confidence to any player. He said this just before the start of this year IPL on Deepak Hooda getting 2-3 international matches. Hooda had a great IPL & continues his form ?? pic.twitter.com/O4wdU8pKD8 Balaji Santhanagopalan (@Balaji_itisme) June 28, 2022

Hundred for Deepak Hooda. 4th Indian man to hit a ton in T20Is (Raina, Rohit, KL are others). Feel he’s a certainty for T20 WC: can bat anywhere, bowls a bit & an excellent fielder. Won’t be surprised if he plays the 2023 WC Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) June 28, 2022

What an Innings Deepak Hooda. 104(57)! Superb.#IREvIND Krish Gandhi (@VivaAnfield) June 28, 2022

Well played, Deepak Hooda – what a knock it has been – 104 runs from 57 balls including 9 fours and 6 sixes. pic.twitter.com/uTLhKadIGt Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 28, 2022

So happy for Sanju Samson. First half century for Indiaim T20I’s. And loving the partnership with Deepak Hooda by the way??????. Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) June 28, 2022

Deepak Hooda in the last 8 months: SMAT – 294 runs from 6 matches. IPL – 451 runs from 15 matches. Ireland series – 151 runs from 2 matches. Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 28, 2022

One of the finest knocks in t20….sweet sound when hitting the ball…#deepakhooda dascricZ (@proudindianizme) June 28, 2022

Deepak Hooda now only the fourth Indian batsman to score a T20I hundred. That’s come only in his third T20I innings. @HoodaOnFire is actually on fire today… Rahul Rawat (@rawatrahul9) June 28, 2022

Ireland have their task cut out in chasing the target set by India. The visitors already lead the series 1-0, having won the first convincingly.