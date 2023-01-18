Breaking News

    IND Vs NZ 1st ODI: Fans Storm Twitter As Rohit Sharma Departs Despite Good Start

    Team India takes on Tom Latham's New Zealand in the first ODI of the three-match ODI series at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. However, Rohit Sharma once again failed to put on a good score despite getting a good start.

    Updated: January 18, 2023 3:16 PM IST | Edited By: CricketCountry Staff
    Hyderabad: Team India takes on Tom Latham's New Zealand in the first ODI of the three-match ODI series at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. However, Rohit Sharma once again failed to put on a good score despite getting a good start. He joined 60 runs opening partnership with Shubman Gill and scored 34 runs of just 38 balls but once again when all looked good he got out and his drought for a three-figure score got bigger. However, he did write a huge record in front of his name. Rohit surpassed MS Dhoni and became the highest ODI six-hitter for Team India. The record was previously with MS Dhoni who had smashed 123 sixes. Rohit too had 123 sixes before the first ODI but he smashes two massive sixes during his innings and took his tally to 125 sixes. Although, fans were extremely disappointed by watching another short knock from the Indian skipper. They expressed their disappointment on social media and flooded Twitter. Hopefully, Rohit Sharma would bounce back and we would witness a big knock from him real soon. Team India didn't get a good start as they lost their three wickets by the 20th over on the score of just 110. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ishan Kishan returned back to the dugout on low scores.

