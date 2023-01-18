IND Vs NZ 1st ODI: Fans Storm Twitter As Rohit Sharma Departs Despite Good Start

510 days without an international century for rohit sharma. Pavan 18 (@Flickofthcwrist) January 18, 2023

Rohit Sharma might be checking my tweets while batting! Soon as I tweet he gets out? Gyaani-Cricketer ?? (@GyaaniCricketer) January 18, 2023

"Expect disappointment and you'll never get disappointed." - MJ, Spiderman NWH Sums up my feeling wrt Rohit Sharma and cricket. Irroh (@irroh45) January 18, 2023

Rohit Sharma reaches 30-50 "Accha Bhai Chalta mein hoon ab"#INDvNZ himanshu. (doomer/bloomer) (22%) (@infinozz) January 18, 2023

Wicket fekna ek art hai or Rohit Sharma ek artist. Arjun (@areyarjun) January 18, 2023

Tell me a better love story than Rohit Sharma and throwing away wickets. Sourav (@wydsourav) January 18, 2023

Team India takes on Tom Latham's New Zealand in the first ODI of the three-match ODI series at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. However, Rohit Sharma once again failed to put on a good score despite getting a good start. He joined 60 runs opening partnership with Shubman Gill and scored 34 runs of just 38 balls but once again when all looked good he got out and his drought for a three-figure score got bigger. However, he did write a huge record in front of his name.Rohit surpassed MS Dhoni and became the highest ODI six-hitter for Team India. The record was previously with MS Dhoni who had smashed 123 sixes. Rohit too had 123 sixes before the first ODI but he smashes two massive sixes during his innings and took his tally to 125 sixes.Although, fans were extremely disappointed by watching another short knock from the Indian skipper. They expressed their disappointment on social media and flooded Twitter. Hopefully, Rohit Sharma would bounce back and we would witness a big knock from him real soon. Team India didn't get a good start as they lost their three wickets by the 20th over on the score of just 110. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ishan Kishan returned back to the dugout on low scores.