IND Vs NZ 1st ODI: Former Indian Cricketer's Advice To Virat Kohli For Solving Batting Order Conundrum

Team India would be missing out on KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer in the series. Rahul opted out of the series due to personal reasons, while Shreyas Iyer was ruled out due to a back injury on the eve of the ODI series. Rajat Patidar was named as the replacement for Iyer.

Hyderabad: Team India, led by Rohit Sharma, moves on to the next challenge after defeating Sri Lanka 3-0. The Men in Blue team will take on the New Zealand team led by Tom Latham in the three-match One-Day International series starting on 18th January at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. The Men in Blue squad would be missing out on KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer in the series. Rahul opted out of the series due to personal reasons, while Shreyas Iyer was ruled out due to a back injury on the eve of the ODI series. Rajat Patidar was named as the replacement for Iyer. However, he is unlikely to get a game as Team India is most likely gonna rope in Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan in the middle order. Rohit Sharma on the eve cleared that Kishan would be batting in the middle order and said "Ishan will be batting middle-order, I'm glad that he can get a run here after a fine knock against Bangladesh." Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar suggested a solution to the situation. He suggested Virat Kohli bat at number 4 so Ishan can bat at his usual spot, while Shubman Gill comes in at number 3. "It's going to be still tricky. One guy is going to be really upset. I have got an idea to sort this mess out. Have Shubman Gill bat at No. 3, he seems like he can handle that position, and then Virat Kohli sacrifices his No. 3 for a No. 4. He has done that before to Ambati Rayudu once, many years back against Sri Lanka. So that could be a way to sort it out. Ishan Kishan after his double hundred, left and right-handed combination at the top is not such a bad idea," Manjrekar told Star Sports.