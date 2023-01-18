IND vs NZ, 1st ODI: Hardik Pandya Dismissed In Freakish Fashion As Twitter Cries Foul Play | VIDEO

Ye vala camera angle third umpire ko kyu nhi btaya? #NZvsIND #HardikPandya? pic.twitter.com/9sgfGqVA6r Sourabh 08 (@Sourabh086) January 18, 2023

Hardik Pandya was not out here. Ball didn't even touch the stumps. Poor umpiring.... pic.twitter.com/8yxjVjiXcl ANSHUMAN? (@AvengerReturns) January 18, 2023

Star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya was dismissed in a bizarre fashion in the first of the three-match ODI series against New Zealand played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Thursday, January 18, 2023. Daryl Mitchell got the ball to move back in just a bit as Pandya was cramped for room while trying to cut the ball, eventually missing it completely. While it looked as though, the ball had missed the stumps before going into wicket-keeper Tom Latham's gloves but the bails had come off by then and Pandya was given out bowled. The Kiwis were not that excited as Latham himself didn't look confident about the dismissal as it was referred to the third umpire. While there was no conclusive evidence, the television replays showed that the bails had come off only after the ball had passed the stumps and was in the wicket-keeper's gloves. Surprisingly enough, the third umpire gave it out leaving Pandya shocked. Soon after, fans took to Twitter and reacted on the incident.'Not sure how Hardik Pandya was given out there. At best, thought 3rd umpire was deciding whether it was a no-ball or not,' wrote a user while another one questioned, 'Ye kese out ho skta hai?'. Earlier, India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat bat first on a pitch that looked batting friendly. While Rohit (34) was once again dismissed after getting start, Shubman Gill made full use of the opportunity by notching up his third ODI century.