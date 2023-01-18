Breaking News

    IND vs NZ, 1st ODI: Hardik Pandya Dismissed In Freakish Fashion As Twitter Cries Foul Play | VIDEO

    IND vs NZ, 1st ODI: Hardik Pandya Dismissed In Freakish Fashion As Twitter Cries Foul Play | VIDEO

    Hardik Pandya was dismissed in a freakish manner against New Zealand in the first ODI of the three-match series played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

    Updated: January 18, 2023 4:54 PM IST | Edited By: CricketCountry Staff
    New Delhi: Star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya was dismissed in a bizarre fashion in the first of the three-match ODI series against New Zealand played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Thursday, January 18, 2023. Daryl Mitchell got the ball to move back in just a bit as Pandya was cramped for room while trying to cut the ball, eventually missing it completely. While it looked as though, the ball had missed the stumps before going into wicket-keeper Tom Latham's gloves but the bails had come off by then and Pandya was given out bowled. The Kiwis were not that excited as Latham himself didn't look confident about the dismissal as it was referred to the third umpire. While there was no conclusive evidence, the television replays showed that the bails had come off only after the ball had passed the stumps and was in the wicket-keeper's gloves. Surprisingly enough, the third umpire gave it out leaving Pandya shocked. Soon after, fans took to Twitter and reacted on the incident. 'Not sure how Hardik Pandya was given out there. At best, thought 3rd umpire was deciding whether it was a no-ball or not,' wrote a user while another one questioned, 'Ye kese out ho skta hai?'. Earlier, India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat bat first on a pitch that looked batting friendly. While Rohit (34) was once again dismissed after getting start, Shubman Gill made full use of the opportunity by notching up his third ODI century.

    Also Read

    More News ›

    Also Read More News ›

    TOPICS

    COMMENTS

    LIVE SCOREBOARD

    LATEST NEWS

    Khel Mahakumbh Will Bring New Operations: Prime Minister Nar...

    Ind vs NZ: Shubhman Gill Breaks Virat Kohli's Record, Become...

    IND Vs NZ 1st ODI: Shubman Gill Surpasses Virat Kohli And Sh...

    'Players Are Being Harassed': Top Indian Wrestlers Protest A...

    IND Vs NZ 1st ODI: Fans Storm Twitter As Rohit Sharma Depart...

    Advertisement